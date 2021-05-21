Drew Barrymore accidentally sends an Underwear Video to a 16-year-old

Drew Barrymore recently revealed that she accidentally sent a video to a 16-year-old boy instead of her bestie Cameron Diaz.

Drew revealed, “My best friend happens to be Cameron Diaz and I sent her a video of me getting dressed. I sent it, it turns out, to a 16-year-old boy named Matthew.”

The boy did respond back to Drew and said he would never release it.

Drew Barrymore says she sent underwear video to teenage boy instead of Cameron Diaz by mistake https://t.co/YoKKBDv4Vm — The Independent (@Independent) May 21, 2021

That isn’t the only thing she revealed during the interview, she also said she cleaned the toilet bowl with an ex’s toothbrush.

