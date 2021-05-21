Hugh Grant reveals what really happened when he made out with Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore recently interviewed Hugh Grant for her new talk show.

Drew revealed that many years ago she and Hugh Grant had a drunk make-out session that lasted for 10 minutes.

Barrymore revealed, “One of the moments that I had some of the most moxie—and I don’t think we’ve ever talked about this—I walked into, I think it was like the Waverly Inn. This was years ago—and I’d had a few drinks—and I walked in, and I ran into you, and instead of saying hello, I grabbed you by the collar, and I fully started kissing you.”

She remembers Hugh being surprised, but ultimately liking it. However, Hugh remembers it a little differently.

Hugh says, “I was very drunk as well, and I was with some very nice but not drunk studio executives from L.A., and they were very surprised. Someone said, ‘Oh, there’s Drew Barrymore.’

I get up to say hi, and then we make out for 10 minutes, and then I sit down again, and we go and talk about the script.”

