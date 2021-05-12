Life

Ready For A Restart: Las Vegas Monorail To Resume Operations This Month

Posted on

Another sign that things are starting to return to “normal” — The Las Vegas Monorail will start running again in a couple of weeks.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority announced it will resume operations in time for Memorial Day.

The 3.9-mile elevated system allows passengers to travel up and down the Strip in less than 15 minutes, with stops at places like the MGM Grand, Caesars Palace, and The LINQ.

Officials say face masks will still be required when riding the Monorail.

What’s one of the best celebrity run-ins you’ve had in Vegas?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top