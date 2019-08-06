Lightning Strike Explodes Toilet Inside Home

Most of us are aware of the damage lightning strikes to the home can cause to our plugged-in electronic devices, but who knew it could bring this kind of destruction. A Florida woman is cleaning up her bathroom after the toilet exploded into hundreds of pieces following lightning hitting her septic tank over the weekend. No one was hurt, but Marylou Ward told WINK News it was the loudest sound she had ever heard, joking, “I’m just glad none of us were on the toilet.”

According to her plumber, the bolt ignited methane gases built up in the pipes.

Florida lightning strike causes toilet to explode, homeowner says. “I’m just glad none of us were on the toilet." https://t.co/FcAdUxy54u pic.twitter.com/KCMrJyBQfk — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) August 6, 2019