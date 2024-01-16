Live Nite Events Premier Series

LNE presents “The Premier Series” live at The Marquis Park City January 18th through the 28th, featuring Leon Bridges, The Black Keys, Odesza, DEVO, Lil Jon, Charley Crockett, Kaskade, Dirty Heads, and more!

X96 will be giving away tickets to various Live Nite Events Park City Concerts. Between the dates of 1/17-1/26 2024 during regular broadcasting hours a listener call-in will be taken at 8776029696. From these call-ins up to 8 winners will be selected to receive 1 of the following prizes. 1 pair of tickets to the Black Keys – prize value $120 and provided by Live Nite Events. 1 pair of tickets to Devo – prize value $200 and provided by Live Nite Events. 1 pair of tickets to Kaskade – prize value $80 and provided by Live Nite Events. 1 4 pack of tickets to Dirty Heads – prize value $240 and provided by Live Nite Events. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest rules.