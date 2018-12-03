Looking for the Next Version of Apple’s AirPods?

Many people were disappointed that Apple didn’t put out the newest version of their AirPods in time for Christmas. But there is good news about the product. According to Business Insider, well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts the wireless headphones will come out early next year. But should you buy them in 2019? Kuo is predicting that AirPods will get an “all-new” design in 2020.

Great! I just bought mine! Damn you, Apple! But…while I am thinking about it, the new ones need a heart-rate monitor, volume control, and lose Siri.