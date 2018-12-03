Bono To Speak On Fighting AIDS, Poverty In Africa

There is no one more outspoken in the rock world than Bono when it comes to the AIDS crisis and poverty in Africa. On Thursday, the U2 frontman will head to The Windy City to address those causes. The Irish rocker will speak at an Economic Club of Chicago dinner, joining Ariel Investments President Mellody Hobson for a livestreamed discussion. Bono, when not on stage, is the co-founder of ONE, which lobbies world leaders to fight poverty. He also co-founded RED, which partners with companies to raise awareness of AIDS. Through Bono’s activism, RED has raised over a half-billion dollars to combat and prevent AIDS in Africa.

