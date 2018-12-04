Snow Patrol Branching Out Into Restaurant Ownership

Many rock stars have done pretty well breaking into the food and beverage industry, setting up a second revenue stream. Joining that group, Snow Patrol is going to try their hands at running a restaurant. Frontman Gary Lightbody and guitarist Nathan Connolly are opening Belfast Taco Cartel in the Northern Ireland capital, filing their permit paperwork with the city.

While no date has been set for the official launch, the bandmates already have the staff and chef picked out, plus the liquor license in hand.

The band will definitely have some schedule juggling to pull off while running the kitchen, as several dates are planned this week in Ireland followed by a European tour next month.

Which band/artist foods/drinks have you tried? Any good?

