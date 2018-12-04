Metallica Makes Another Huge Donation to the Utah Food Bank

When Metallica rolls into town on their “WorldWired” tour, not only do they bring fuel and fire, but they also show up with the food that people desire. Before the band’s record-breaking stop at Vivint Smart Home Arena on Friday, Metallica brought a huge check made out for $10,000 to the Utah Food Bank. According to the Utah Food Bank, that money can provide around 30,000 meals.

Too cool not to tweet again. On Friday, @Metallica generously donated the equivalent of 30,000 meals to Utahns facing hunger thru their @AWMHFoundation! Not to mention that the show was AMAZING! 🤘🎸#MetInSLC #HardwiredToHelp #MetallicaGivesBack pic.twitter.com/4wIDdzL6aH — Utah Food Bank (@utahfoodbank) December 3, 2018

Arena officials noted that with 17,574 fans arriving for the sold-out performance, it broke the venue’s single concert attendance record.

If you’d like to make a donation, head over to the Utah Food Bank’s donation page.