Snow Patrol Announce Salt Lake Date

Fresh on the heels of their stadium tour with Ed Sheeran, Snow Patrol today confirm a 21-date North American headlining tour in Spring 2019. The band will perform in cities including Austin, Nashville, Boston, New York, Los Angeles, and Salt Lake City throughout April and May. Tickets for all newly announced dates will go on sale here on Friday, November 30 at 10AM.

Recently Snow Patrol, returned to The Late Late Show With James Corden, where Gary Lightbody performed a stirring rendition of “What If This Is All The Love You Ever Get?” accompanied by Johnny McDaid on piano. During rehearsals, James Corden also joined Lightbody and McDaid for a behind the scenes duet of the song ahead of last night’s show.

Snow Patrol’s album Wildness, their first album in seven years, is out now and available for purchase on all formats here. To celebrate the release of Wildness, Snow Patrol debuted new music videos for “A Youth Written In Fire,” “Life and Death,” “Wild Horses,” “Soon,” and “A Dark Switch.” The band has previously released music videos for “Empress” “What If This Is All The Love You Ever Get?,” “Life On Earth,” and “Don’t Give In.”

Snow Patrol will perform at The Depot on May 11th! Tickets go on sale this Friday.