William Shatner, Billy Gibbons Cover “Rudolph”

In case you missed it, William Shatner has a new Christmas album called Shatner Claus. And now he’s released a new music video just in time for the holidays. Shatner teamed up with ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons for a rockabilly-infused cover of “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer”. The video features Shatner reading the story of Rudolph to a crowd of children and elves, before a wild holiday party breaks out.

Other stars appearing on Shatner Claus include Brad Paisley, Henry Rollins, Iggy Pop, and Jethro Tull’s Ian Anderson.