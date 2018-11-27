Music

Listen: Coldplay Are Calling Themselves Los Unidades

Posted on

Earlier today it leaked that Coldplay was releasing new music under a new name. Well, we now have the song and the details. They are calling themselves Los Unidades and have released a new song called “El-Lo” featuring Paharrell Williams with an EP on the way, “Global Citizen EP 1” which will be released on November 30th…this Friday!

The EP will also feature Nelson Mandela, Jozzy, Stormzy & Jess Kent, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Danny Ocean & David Guetta. Check out the new track below:

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top