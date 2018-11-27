Coldplay Expected to Release New Music Today Under New Band Name

New music from Coldplay is coming today but the music may be coming from a band with a name other than Coldplay. Try to follow us on this one. Parlophone, Coldplay’s record label, tweeted: “Parlophone Records are delighted to present new signing #LosUnidades.” An image accompanying the tweet shows four shadowy figures that many believe to be the members of Coldplay. Hmmmmm… Coldplay also liked the tweet, further adding to the speculation that the band may be changing its name.

More information about Los Unidades is expected on Today, November 27th at 5 PM.