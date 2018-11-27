Boner Fight for November 27th, 2018

BONER CANDIDATE #1: I WAS JUST FOLLOWING THE GPS
A driver trusted her GPS — and ended up on the fast track to possible disaster. The woman, from the Allegheny County borough of Sewickley, drove her car onto train tracks in Pennsylvania last week all because her device told her to, police said. Officers with the Duquesne Police Department were dispatched to a vehicle on the railroad tracks at Grant Avenue and State Route 837, the department said. The cops then learned that the woman took the dangerous route because her “GPS advised her to go this way.” “The female was 100% sober and had no medical conditions affecting her decision-making,” the Duquesne Police Department wrote in a post on Facebook. Her car was then towed from the scene and she was cited for careless driving, cops said.
BONER CANDIDATE #2: IT COULD BE A WHOLE NEW WORLD WITH OUT THOSE VAX DAMAGED KIDS
In a disastrous social media interaction that we can’t help but categorize as “Extremely Online,” well-known screenwriter and (alleged!) garbage human Terry Rossio has found himself facing some serious internet blowback this weekend, after deciding to use this amazing marvel of communication and technology to compare people who speak ill of anti-vaccination activists to those who might refer to a black person using a disgraceful and painful racial slur, using said slur in the process, which, cool: We actually wrote about Rossio recently, when he expressed unhappiness with the way Disney’s live-action Aladdin remake re-used some of his old script for the animated original without ever acknowledging his contribution.
