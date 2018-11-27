Dave Grohl Movie On The Way

Dave Grohl is heading back to the big screen. According to his mother, a new documentary is coming on the Foo Fighters frontman’s career. In an interview with Australia’s The Sydney Morning Herald, Virginia Hanlon Grohl confirms, “We are doing that,” and it’s “Coming soon.” The elder Grohl was speaking in The Land Down Under at Brisbane’s Bigsound music festival, sharing stories about her son and reading from her book, From Cradle to Stage: Remarkable Stories from Mothers Who Rocked, which takes a look at other rockers lives. The Foos first got the documentary treatment in 2011 with Foo Fighters: Back and Forth, and Dave sat in the director’s chair for Sound City in 2013.

