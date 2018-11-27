Cassette Tape Revival is Happening

But it doesn’t really have to
While a lot of people are getting nostalgic by buying vinyl again, others are reverting back to cassette tapes. Retailers like Amazon are selling new cassettes and they aren’t cheap.
Even though the market is still small, the number of cassettes sold this year is up 90 percent from last year. The renewed interest in tapes was celebrated last month with Cassette Store Day.
