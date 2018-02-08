LOUNGE X with

WALK THE MOON!

Monday, February 19th at 12:00pm

at 50 West Club & Cafe in Salt Lake City, UT

X96 presents another intimate LOUNGE X acoustic performance with Billboard Music Award winning artist WALK THE MOON on Monday, February 19th. In town for the Press Restart Tour later that evening at The Complex, WALK THE MOON will stop by our LOUNGE X at 50 West Club & Cafe to performance a few songs acoustically for X96 and a few lucky listeners ready to call-in sick this Presidents Day. Everyone attending this FREE LOUNGE X will have the opportunity to meet WALK THE MOON but space is very limited, so arrive early! Must be 21+ to attend.