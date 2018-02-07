Twilight 2018 Concert Series is BACK!

We are proud to announce the return of the Twilight 2018 Concert Series!

Friends, Neighbors, & Music Fans,

Broadway Media has enjoyed many summer nights with you listening to amazing musicians and making memories at the Twilight Concert Series. As a locally owned and operated company, we understand the importance of music, nightlife, and culture in our city.

The Twilight Concert Series has been a foundation of downtown Salt Lake City for the past 30 years. Broadway Media is run by people who live, work, and play here. When we heard there wouldn’t be a Twilight Concert Series this year, we knew it would be a huge loss to downtown’s amazing social scene. We weren’t ready to stop counting at 30.

Over the last few months Broadway Media has worked with our partners at the Salt Lake Arts Council Foundation, The Salt Lake City Mayors Office, The Salt Lake City Council, Salt Lake City Department of Economic Development, The Redevelopment Agency of Salt Lake, The Gallivan Center, and other local partners to keep Salt Lake Twilight Concert Series going…and we have!

It is with great pride we announce the Twilight Concert Series will be returning for 2018 and hopefully, years to come. More details will be announced in the coming weeks and months.

This summer come enjoy amazing music, great food, and memorable nights with as Twilight returns to The Gallivan Center in beautiful Downtown Salt Lake City. We think you are going to like what we have in store.

Sincerely,

You’re neighbors & friends at Broadway Media

X96, U92, MIX 105.1, Rewind 100.7, 101.5 The Eagle, & ESPN 700

Questions & Answers:

1. Will Twilight Be Back In 2018?

Yes! Thanks to a partnership between The Salt Lake Arts Council Foundation & Broadway Media the series will be returning for its 31st season.

2. When Will It Be?

August & September 2018. Final Dates are still being finalized and will be announced soon.

3. Where Will It Be?

Twilight 2018 will be held at the Gallivan Center in Downtown Salt Lake. We feel that this will allow us to “Right Size” the event creating a more positive and accessible series of shows.

4. Who Is Coming?

We will be making our artist announcements later this spring.

5. How Much Will It Cost?

We are keeping the same low ticket price model of $10 per show.

6. Where can I get tickets and more information?

Ticketing and additional information will be available at TwilightConcerts.com and at all Broadway Media radio station websites.

7. How can my business or group get involved?

Sponsorship & Booth Opportunities are available by contacting Mike Lund [email protected]

8. Additional Information:

To find out more about the Salt Lake Arts Council Foundation and their other outreach programs, visit saltlakearts.org

To learn more about The Gallivan Center venue and other events, visit www.thegallivancenter.com