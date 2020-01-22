Low Cost iPhone Reportedly Coming In March

If you’re in the market for a new iPhone but the cost of the latest models are a bit out of your price range, you may be in luck. According to a report from Bloomberg, Apple will unveil a new budget-friendly model, which should have a similar design to the iPhone 8 while featuring the same A13 processor as the iPhone 11. No name has been announced, but others have referred to the device as the iPhone SE 2 and iPhone 9. Potentially hitting stores “as early as March,” the smartphone will likely start at $399.

