Life

Low Cost iPhone Reportedly Coming In March

Posted on

If you’re in the market for a new iPhone but the cost of the latest models are a bit out of your price range, you may be in luck. According to a report from Bloomberg, Apple will unveil a new budget-friendly model, which should have a similar design to the iPhone 8 while featuring the same A13 processor as the iPhone 11. No name has been announced, but others have referred to the device as the iPhone SE 2 and iPhone 9. Potentially hitting stores “as early as March,” the smartphone will likely start at $399.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top