This $13 Pineapple Plant Could Stop Your Partner From Snoring

Are you kept up at night by your partner’s incessant snoring? Instead of separate beds, try putting a potted pineapple in the bedroom. According to NASA scientists, having the plant where you sleep reduces the buzzsawing by removing carbon dioxide from the air and putting out pure oxygen. British retail chain Morrisons is selling potted varieties for £10, or about $13 USD. Last year, Asda sold out of their pineapple offerings.
