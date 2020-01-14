Man Asks Judge To Let Him Sword-Fight Ex-Wife And Her Lawyer

A Kansas man asked a judge for permission to sword-fight with his ex-wife and her attorney. According to court documents, 40-year-old David Ostrom filed a motion claiming he had been “destroyed legally” by his ex-wife Bridgette and her lawyer, and asked the judge to let them “resolve our disputes on the field of battle.” Ostrom wanted the duel to begin in 12 weeks, giving him enough time to gather samurai swords, which would allow him to “rend their souls” from their bodies. The judge has not yet made a decision, citing ‘irregularities’ on both sides of the case.

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.