Florida Woman Arrested For Making A Bomb Inside Walmart

A Florida woman has been arrested for allegedly crafting a homemade bomb inside a Walmart. Police say workers noticed 37-year-old Emily Stallard and her young son “wandering aimlessly” through the store for more than an hour, opening seemingly random items like nails, denatured alcohol, and a mason jar. Stallard then crafted those items into a makeshift bomb and was about to light the wick before security guards stopped her. Stallard is facing charges including attempted arson, attacking an officer, and child abuse for making the bomb in front of her son.

