Girl Expelled from Christian School Over Rainbow B-Day Cake

A Kentucky girl was expelled from her Christian school after administrators learned she’d celebrated her birthday with a rainbow-colored cake. Kimberly Alford says even though her 15-year-old daughter didn’t bring the cake to school, she posted pictures of her birthday party on Facebook. Someone saw a photo of the rainbow cake, and — believing it represented the LGBTQ rainbow flag — passed it on to officials at Whitefield Academy. In a letter to Alford, Principal Bruce Jacobson wrote the photo “demonstrates a posture of morality and cultural acceptance contrary to that of Whitefield Academy’s beliefs.” However, Alford says her daughter isn’t part of the LGBTQ community and the cake wasn’t promoting a cause of any kind. they have put on her. Just because I’m wearing a rainbow doesn’t mean I’m gay.”

Kim Alford celebrated her 15 y.o. daughter's bday with a rainbow cake & posted it on Facebook.

School admins then expelled the teen, saying the cake demonstrated "a posture of morality & cultural acceptance contrary to that of Whitefield Academy’s beliefs” https://t.co/vmcngvzdpT — Matthew Glowicki (@MattGlo) January 14, 2020