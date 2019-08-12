Man Behind ‘Storm Area 51’ Got A Visit From The FBI

The man behind the viral ‘Storm Area 51’ event says he got a visit from the FBI. Matty Roberts, the creator of the Facebook page that has seen over 1.5 million responses, says he got a text from his mother than the FBI had shown up at her doorstep. Roberts says he was “scared” at first, but it turned out the agents were “super cool” and only wanted to check if he’d received any death threats. Roberts admits the whole idea was a joke at first, but now he’s turning that viral fame into a free event called “Alienstock” in Rachel, Nevada on September 20th.

