Nike Launches Sneaker Subscription Service for Kids

Nike is expanding their reach to children. The sports brand company has launched a subscription service for kids’ shoes. The Nike Adventure Club is for kids 2 to 10 years old and includes over 100 styles. Parents can choose from three subscriptions depending on how many shoes your kids go through in a year.

