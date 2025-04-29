Radio From Hell Wellness Check for April 29th, 2025

Grownups Need to Play Too

When we think of play, we tend to think of an activity for kids, but play is important for adults too. Play can cultivate feelings of creativity, connection, and ease. Work and responsibilities often take priority as we grow older, and play gets pushed to bottom of our lists. Here are some simple ways we can find more play in our lives.

Get outside. Nature was our first playground and invites us to explore and adventure. Try walking around the park and noticing all the things around you. If you’re up for try going off the trail or climbing a tree. Safety first.

Embrace your childhood favorites. If there was a game, toy, or hobby you loved as a kid give it try now. What were some of your favorite things? It’s likely that at minimum these will bring back good memories.

Invite others. While we can play on our own, getting others involved can enhance the fun. Play with your kids, pets, or neighbors to help build connections and add to the fun.

Let things to be imperfect. Play does not have to be organized and structured. Allow things to be imperfect and maybe even a bit messy. Think of how much fun kids have in a sandbox or with playdough and allow yourself to have some fun.

Make time for play. Put it on your calendar and be sure to prioritize play. Most of us are overscheduled with work and errands, try to give yourself a short play break during the day.

Try something new. Our brains love novelty and the idea of trying a new game, craft, or instrument might give a fun new way to experience time. Allow yourself to be a beginner, relax, and have fun.



There are so many benefits to playing, including simply making our day a bit better. If it feels like a chore, try to start with something small. Remind yourself that the benefits will be worth the effort in the end. By incorporating play into our daily lives, we can rediscover the joy and wonder that often gets lost in the busyness of adulthood. So, give yourself permission to lighten up, be unproductive without guilt, and embrace the power of play. Your well-being and happiness will thank you for it.

