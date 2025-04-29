!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #1: DAN LIKES UNIQUE QUESTIONS ABOUT THE LAW.

A Utah Republican state senator had the idea of suggesting that Utah could save money by “outsourcing” the housing of prisoners to a notorious mega-prison in El Salvador. Though later he stated that he is not pursuing it as an serious idea. The notorious maximum security prison, known as the CECOT or the Terrorism Confinement Center that has been the center of political debate as the Trump administration. The prison is known to hold alleged gang members under a 1798 wartime law including the Maryland resident the administration admitted was deported in error. The Terrorism Confinement Center is known for its harsh conditions, inmates are not allowed to have visitors, recreation or education. The Salvadoran officials have said those confined there would not return to their communities. The US has a $6 million dollar contract with El Salvador to hold accused gang members. Along with Trump stating that he would even send U.S. citizens accused of violent crimes. In a social media on Sunday, Utah state Sen. Dan McCay suggested that the state could save money by entering a similar contract with El Salvador stating the housing a federal prisoner in the U.S costs about $80,000 per year, compared to only $20,000 per year in El Salvador.

Boner Candidate #2: STARTS WITH “S” AND RHYMES WITH GRITS.

Michael Scheuer, 41 year old is going to a federal prison for three years and must pay $68,000 in restitution after he was convicted of tampering with menus at Walt Disney World. All for adding profanity and remove allergen information. Sheuer’s job was to manage the menu systems, but his harmful modifications were not on the card. He was responsible for creating and publishing menus for Disney’s entire restaurant portfolio which required using Disney’s secure servers. He began to use his personal computer and cell phone to access the menu systems and make changes described in court documents as “benign” at times and potentially “deadly” at others. Scheuer’s lawyer is citing mental health issues. If his menu edits clearly went far beyond satire and into lethal malice. His actions involved changing prices or adding profanity to menus. For example he changed a menu item name from “cheesy girts” to “cheesy (expletive)”. along with he changed menu information about wine regions to “reflect locations of recent mass shootings.”

Boner Candidate #3: SOME PEOPLE NEVER LEARN

A climber who was airlifted with altitude sickness from near the peak of Mount Fuji last week returned to the slope and was rescued for a second time just four days later. The climber is a 27 year old Chinese student living in Japan. The 27 year old made an emergency call on April 22 and was airlifted after he developed altitude sickness, along with his climbing irons also were damaged. Just a couple days later he returned to mountain’s Fujinomiya trail nearly 10,000 feet above sea level to look for his cell phone and other belongings left behind. He was luckily found by another climber who found him unable to move after he got sick for a second time. A police spokesman stated “He was suspected of having altitude sickness and was taken to hospital.” It is still not known whether he was able to find his phone in the end. The mountains hiking trails are officially open only from July to early September, though there is no charge or penalty for hiking off season. Along with there is no charge or penalty when a climber needs to be rescued. Though the Chinese student case has prompted an uproar on social media calls for him to be charged for at least one of his rescues.

