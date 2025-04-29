Tech Talk with JD for April 29th, 2025

Dive back into Oblivion in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered

Dive into the realm of Oblivion to fight demons in the lands of Cyrodiil

High fantasy first person action from the same series as Skyrim

The 2006 title has been fully overhauled and optimized for modern consoles

Out now on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC

https://www.ign.com/videos/the-elder-scrolls-4-oblivion-remastered-official-trailer

Grow a drug empire with your friends in Schedule 1

Start with an RV and end with an empire in this management sim

Grow and manufacture drugs, manage customers, make deliveries, and avoid the police

Work together with up to 3 other people to grow your business

In early access now for PC

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dUxiQ1qN0rg

Need to use an email, but don’t want to give your address away? Try a burner email

It’s a burner email – the next logical leap from a burner phone

Sign up for one time email codes or other entities you don’t want to give your email address to

https://temp-mail.org/en/

Some sicko put 1 million monkeys to work for your pleasure

Click on any of the monkeys to see what they’re working on and try to build a sentence

https://monkeys.zip/

And now for something entirely different – a fully functioning Nokia 3250…in your browser