Tech Talk with JD for April 29th, 2025

Dive back into Oblivion in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered
- Dive into the realm of Oblivion to fight demons in the lands of Cyrodiil
- High fantasy first person action from the same series as Skyrim
- The 2006 title has been fully overhauled and optimized for modern consoles
- Out now on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC
- https://www.ign.com/videos/the-elder-scrolls-4-oblivion-remastered-official-trailer
Grow a drug empire with your friends in Schedule 1
- Start with an RV and end with an empire in this management sim
- Grow and manufacture drugs, manage customers, make deliveries, and avoid the police
- Work together with up to 3 other people to grow your business
- In early access now for PC
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dUxiQ1qN0rg
Need to use an email, but don’t want to give your address away? Try a burner email
- It’s a burner email – the next logical leap from a burner phone
- Sign up for one time email codes or other entities you don’t want to give your email address to
- https://temp-mail.org/en/
Some sicko put 1 million monkeys to work for your pleasure
- Click on any of the monkeys to see what they’re working on and try to build a sentence
- https://monkeys.zip/
And now for something entirely different – a fully functioning Nokia 3250…in your browser
- Power the phone on and browse the vintage menu
- If you’re using a phone, you can even use the 3250’s camera
- https://chaz.fun/phone/3250/