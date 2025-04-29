Radio From Hell

Tech Talk with JD for April 29th, 2025

Dive back into Oblivion in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered
Grow a drug empire with your friends in Schedule 1
  • Start with an RV and end with an empire in this management sim
  • Grow and manufacture drugs, manage customers, make deliveries, and avoid the police
  • Work together with up to 3 other people to grow your business
  • In early access now for PC
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dUxiQ1qN0rg
Need to use an email, but don’t want to give your address away? Try a burner email
  • It’s a burner email – the next logical leap from a burner phone
  • Sign up for one time email codes or other entities you don’t want to give your email address to
  • https://temp-mail.org/en/
Some sicko put 1 million monkeys to work for your pleasure
  • Click on any of the monkeys to see what they’re working on and try to build a sentence
  • https://monkeys.zip/
And now for something entirely different – a fully functioning Nokia 3250…in your browser
  • Power the phone on and browse the vintage menu
  • If you’re using a phone, you can even use the 3250’s camera
  • https://chaz.fun/phone/3250/
