Pabst Blue Ribbon Rolls Out “Stronger Seltzer” This August

With more shelf space taken up “spiked” beverages like Press, White Claw (good luck finding that on store shelves – I went to 6 places on Saturday from grocery stores to gas stations and found nothing but empty fridge space) Pabst Blue Ribbon is getting in on the low-calorie, spiked game with “Stronger Seltzer” hitting shelves this month.

Pabst Blue Ribbon’s Stronger Seltzer is made with zesty, natural lime flavors and contains only one gram of sugar. Stronger Seltzer is a higher 8% ABV, lower-calorie, Stevia-sweetened alternative to other sugary hard beverages and is the type of refreshing, high-quality drink that has long been associated with Pabst Blue Ribbon.

“Stronger Seltzer explores new ground for the blue ribbon while upholding the boundary-pushing tradition that’s been associated with us since the days of our founder Jacob Best,” said John Newhouse, brand manager at Pabst Blue Ribbon. “Stronger Seltzer is a fun and innovative new drink that delivers big on taste, and gives our customers something different to enjoy.”

Pabst Blue Ribbon Stronger Seltzer will be available in test markets including Arizona, California, Montana, and Texas from August 12th onwards (no word on Utah stores shelves yet). Pabst Blue Ribbon will celebrate the launch of Stronger Seltzer with a night of Stronger Stories, where they will explore the topic of strength, in partnership with the storytelling series, The Moth, in Los Angeles on August 20.

Pabst Blue Ribbon Stronger Seltzer follows the recent release of Pabst Blue Ribbon Extra and Non-Alcoholic beers, Pabst Blue Ribbon Hard Coffee and the forthcoming Pabst Blue Ribbon Whiskey.