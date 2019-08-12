Ungrateful Brat Pushes Birthday BMW Into River

What would you think if your parents gave you a beamer? Hopefully not what this ungrateful, snot-nosed, brat did. He pushed the brand new BMW M3 into a river… because he was upset that his mom and dad didn’t get him a Jaguar. It happened Friday in northern India. Guilt or maybe the realization of his own stupidity set in quickly as he and others tried to save the nearly $50,000 birthday gift – unsuccessfully.

#Watch: A youth from Haryana's Yamunanagar on Friday pushed his new car into a river in a fit of anger because he did not like the gift he received from his parents. His gift was a BMW. pic.twitter.com/6iasmzikZd — Tauseef Sheikh (@tauseefjourno) August 9, 2019

Police are investigating, using the dude’s own video as evidence. Reports only describe him as a ‘young man’ named Akash. We don’t know exactly how old he is but hopefully not too old to be grounded… for an extremely long time.