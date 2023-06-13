Boner of the Day for June 13th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: UNBEAD IT OR GET A NEW HAT IF YOU WANT TO WALK.

Unsurprisingly Hillcrest Highschool has been blatantly ignoring laws, as public schools do. Alexis Archuleta was threatened to not walk in her graduation because she had beaded her graduation cap attributed to her Navajo culture. Instead she was forced to buy a new blank cap. Alexis had followed all the laws and rules in order to walk but when an official decides to make up policies that’s what is done and questions are put aside for later. Utah has made a law that specifically states that Indigenous people can wear Native regalia in graduation ceremonies and Hillcrest High’s policy has completely negated this.

via Salt Lake Tribune

Boner Candidate #2: ALL YOU YOUNG WOMEN IN THE AUDIENCE…GIVE UP YOUR DREAMS.

Unexpected advise was given by many speakers at the Turning Point USA’s Young Women’s Leadership Summit this year. “Speakers like TPUSA influencer Alex Clark, Fox host Laura Ingraham, and The Daily Wire’s Candace Owens both covertly and overtly discouraged the audience of young women from pursuing high-powered careers” (Media Matters.) Writer Madeline Peltz attended the event to get a look at the bigger picture. She was surrounded with decor dripping with gender-exclusion, anti-liberal merchandise, and even bedazzled gun purses for sale. This event was packed full with speakers pressuring women to get back to the kitchen and to not pursue fulfilling careers.

via Media Matters

Boner Candidate #3: I’M THINKING HIS PHONE HAD SOMETHING OTHER THAN SENSITIVE GOV. INFO ON IT.

Dropping your phone in a lake, river, or reservoir is a very disrupting event for anyone, if you could drain the water source and retrieve your device (without causing any harm) anyone would give it a try. This government official in central India did just this (besides the without causing harm part) and has now been suspended after ordering a reservoir to be drained to retrieve his dropped phone. Said phone supposedly contained private government information. Vishwas, a food inspector, had said that the displacement of the 2m liters of water would actually be helpful for the farmers, claiming they would have more water. This essential water in one of the most water-stressed countries was discarded all to retrieve a phone that had become broken after spending days at the bottom of the reservoir.

via The Guardian