The big game out this month is Diablo IV
- The long-awaited follow-up to 2012’s Diablo III sees you fighting demonic forces with considerable violence
- Play as one of five classes as you tackle procedurally generated dungeons from hell
- Out now on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XV4zVqb9vWc
Street Fighter 6 is the latest entry in the arcade fighter series
- First entry in the series since 2016 and has been receiving rave reviews
- Customization, combos, characters, and a free roaming city to beat up
- Out now on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1JmxWphGO5Y
We didn’t get E3 this year, but we still got some announcements
- Starfield is looking like it could be mindblowingly good
- The makers of Skyrim and Fallout head into the cosmos
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kfYEiTdsyas
- Star Wars Outlaws set between Episodes 5 and 6
- 3rd person non-Jedi combat for once
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pTcvtSfDkCM
- Fable fans rejoice–a new entry in the beloved fantasy series is on its way
- We also got a new Witcher Netflix trailer along with a scene from the upcoming Twisted Metal series on Peacock
Okay, now go save this website from self destruction
- This website will self-destruct dot com will permanently delete itself and go away forever if it doesn’t receive a message every 24 hours
- Go take a look at the timer, then send a message to save the website!
- https://www.thiswebsitewillselfdestruct.com/