Tech Talk with JD for June 13th, 2023

The big game out this month is Diablo IV
  • The long-awaited follow-up to 2012’s Diablo III sees you fighting demonic forces with considerable violence
  • Play as one of five classes as you tackle procedurally generated dungeons from hell
  • Out now on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XV4zVqb9vWc
Street Fighter 6 is the latest entry in the arcade fighter series
  • First entry in the series since 2016 and has been receiving rave reviews
  • Customization, combos, characters, and a free roaming city to beat up
  • Out now on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1JmxWphGO5Y
We didn’t get E3 this year, but we still got some announcements 
Okay, now go save this website from self destruction
  • This website will self-destruct dot com will permanently delete itself and go away forever if it doesn’t receive a message every 24 hours
  • Go take a look at the timer, then send a message to save the website!
  • https://www.thiswebsitewillselfdestruct.com/
