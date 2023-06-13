Radio From Hell Wellness Check | 6.13.2023

All About Vitamin D
Vitamin D is often referred to as the sunshine vitamin and plays a crucial role in our overall wellbeing. Vitamin D plays a role in strengthening bones, supporting healthy immune function, blood sugar regulation, bone health, as well as healthy mood regulation. Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin that partners well with calcium, magnesium, and vitamins A and K. It can be hard to get enough vitamin D, so here are some of the best sources.
- Sunshine
- Sunshine is the best source of Vitamin D. Try to get 10-20 minutes of sun exposure each day. If you have preexisting conditions, or issues with sun exposure, please talk to your health care professional about the best methods for you.
- Foods
- Rainbow trout, salmon, eggs (with yolk), fortified milk, and beef liver.
- Supplements
- Look for vitamins that contain D3 or the vegan options of D2.
- Since vitamin D is fat soluble it is important to consult your health care professional for optimal dosage.
You might be at risk of vitamin D deficiency if you:
- Live far from the equator.
- Are in the age group of 50+ (the body does not synthesize as easily)
- Have a chronic illness.
- Have received a blood test from your health care team stating that you are deficient.
Vitamin D is a crucial nutrient that plays a crucial role in our overall wellbeing. Maintaining optimal vitamin D levels can support our immune, bone, and mental wellbeing. Work with your health care team to ensure you are getting optimal levels and living your healthiest life.
https://www.precisionnutrition.com/stop-vitamin-d#vitamin-d-deficiency https://assets.precisionnutrition.com/2021/04/vitamin-d-what-you-need-to-know.pdf