Radio From Hell Wellness Check | 6.13.2023

All About Vitamin D

Vitamin D is often referred to as the sunshine vitamin and plays a crucial role in our overall wellbeing. Vitamin D plays a role in strengthening bones, supporting healthy immune function, blood sugar regulation, bone health, as well as healthy mood regulation. Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin that partners well with calcium, magnesium, and vitamins A and K. It can be hard to get enough vitamin D, so here are some of the best sources.

Sunshine Sunshine is the best source of Vitamin D. Try to get 10-20 minutes of sun exposure each day. If you have preexisting conditions, or issues with sun exposure, please talk to your health care professional about the best methods for you.

Foods Rainbow trout, salmon, eggs (with yolk), fortified milk, and beef liver.

Supplements Look for vitamins that contain D3 or the vegan options of D2. Since vitamin D is fat soluble it is important to consult your health care professional for optimal dosage.



You might be at risk of vitamin D deficiency if you:

Live far from the equator.

Are in the age group of 50+ (the body does not synthesize as easily)

Have a chronic illness.

Have received a blood test from your health care team stating that you are deficient.

Vitamin D is a crucial nutrient that plays a crucial role in our overall wellbeing. Maintaining optimal vitamin D levels can support our immune, bone, and mental wellbeing. Work with your health care team to ensure you are getting optimal levels and living your healthiest life.

