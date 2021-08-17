Man Embezzles $12.8 Million, Launders It Through Porn Site

A Florida man stole millions of dollars from his employer – and laundered it through a porn website, authorities say.

59-year-old Ralph Puglisi admits to embezzling over $12.8 million from the medical nonprofit where he worked, spending it on things like home renovations, travel, and real estate.

But investigators found Puglisi also spent almost $12 million on an adult website called Mygirlfund.com. They believe he was laundering the stolen money by funneling it through

the site to a woman in Toronto – believed to be a relative of Puglisi – who kept 40 percent and kicked the rest back to him.

Puglisi has agreed to pay back the stolen money and is facing up to 20 years behind bars.

How did no one figure out this guy’s plan for so long?