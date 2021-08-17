Siblings Quit Their Summer Lemonade Stand To Mine Crypto Instead

A brother and sister in San Francisco have quit their summer lemonade stand for a new gig – mining cryptocurrency.
14-year-old Ishaan Thakur and his 9-year-old sister Aanya used to operate a lemonade stand that would earn them about $100 over the course of a summer.
But in March, they began using an old computer to mine cryptocurrency – making over $1,000 in just one month.
Now, the siblings have more than a dozen computers making billions of calculations per second. They earn about $32,000 per month mining Ethereum, one of the most popular cryptocurrencies.
What was your first summer job?
