Report: U.S. Will Recommend Vaccine Booster Shot After 8 Months

The White House will officially recommend a third ‘booster shot’ of COVID-19 vaccine, according to a report in the New York Times.
Under the new policy, people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines would need a third shot eight months after their second one.
That means the first group of eligible Americans could get their shots as soon as next month.
U.S. to advise COVID-19 booster shots 8 months after vaccination – NYT https://t.co/HCTcfBkdaQ pic.twitter.com/EkAYXvHN3a
— Reuters (@Reuters) August 17, 2021
The official announcement is expected sometime this week.
Do you think a third booster shot is needed so soon? Will it become an annual thing like flu shots?
