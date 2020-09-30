Man Falls from 100-Foot Cliff While Posing for a Photo

An Oregon man is dead after he fell from a 100-foot cliff while posing for a photo, police say.

Seaside resident Steven Gastelum was hiking along the Devil’s Cauldron Overlook Trail in Oswald West State Park when he decided to climb a tree on the cliff’s edge to pose for a picture, according to Oregon State Police. Unfortunately, the branch he climbed up to snapped, causing him to plunge 100 feet into the surf below, police say. The Coast Guard found Gastelum’s body a short time later.

It’s unclear if Gastelum was with another person or if he was posing for a selfie.

