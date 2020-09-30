California Restaurant Channels ‘The Godfather’ on Anti-Mask Billboard

An Italian restaurant in California is channeling “The Godfather” to express its opposition to wearing protective masks.

A billboard for Basilico’s Pasta e Vino in Huntington Beach, designed to look like a movie poster for the classic 1972 film, reads, “Leave the mask, take the cannoli.” The statement paraphrases the “Godfather” line, “Leave the gun, take the cannoli.”

The billboard, which appeared Tuesday, comes a month after Basilico’s began selling t-shirts emblazoned with the same message.

Should it be illegal to encourage people to do something that could be bad for their health? Could the restaurant be sued if someone follows its advice and ends up contracting the coronavirus?