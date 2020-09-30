Netflix Wants You For An Upcoming Movie

Here’s your chance to be a Netflix star (or at least in the background).

The streaming service is looking for thousands of extras for a movie being shot in Massachusetts.

But, instead of a giant, crowded casting call — they’ll be doing interviews by zoom because of coronavirus.

Netflix Looking For Thousands Of Extras For Movie To Be Shot In Massachusetts (via @LiamWBZ ) https://t.co/PXYc1LJpy5 pic.twitter.com/6cxe1JyIIR — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) September 30, 2020

As for the movie itself, they won’t release any details yet. Just that it’s a “stunning script” with “unbelievable” stars. You can fill out an application for your movie dreams at JudithBouleyCasting.com.

Have you ever been an extra in a movie?