Life

Netflix Wants You For An Upcoming Movie

Posted on

Here’s your chance to be a Netflix star (or at least in the background).

The streaming service is looking for thousands of extras for a movie being shot in Massachusetts.

But, instead of a giant, crowded casting call — they’ll be doing interviews by zoom because of coronavirus.

As for the movie itself, they won’t release any details yet. Just that it’s a “stunning script” with “unbelievable” stars. You can fill out an application for your movie dreams at JudithBouleyCasting.com.

Have you ever been an extra in a movie?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top