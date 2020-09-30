Frontier Airlines Giving All People Named Orlando Free Flights to Orlando, Florida

If your name is Orlando you can get a free trip, to where else, Orlando, Florida.

Frontier Airlines has teamed up with Visit Orlando to offer free flights to Orlando, for anyone with the city’s name in the month of October.

If your name isn’t Orlando, Frontier Airlines has something for you as well. A contest to win four round-trip tickets and a four-night stay at Wyndham Orlando Resort.

Get a free Frontier Airlines flight if your name is Orlando https://t.co/gNBHz4baTq pic.twitter.com/gP5Mp2Agty — Florida Travel (@travelFLA) September 30, 2020

The winner will receive a free rental car, passes to Andretti Indoor Karting & Games, Icon Park, and TopGolf Orlando. If your name is Orlando you’ll get a travel voucher for $250 for a flight to Orlando International Airport from Oct. 13-20. But you only have until October 5th to claim your voucher at frontier.com.

Is your name Orlando and would consider flying to Orlando, Florida?