October Might Be Your Prime Shopping Time

This is a bargain-hunters dream come true.

To compete with Amazon Prime Day coming up in about two weeks, Walmart and Target are set to hold their own special sales.

Target just announced “Deal Days” for October 13 and 14 while Walmart is holding a “Big Save” online event that runs October 11-15.

Amazon Prime Day is usually held in mid-July, but it was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Honestly, how much time do you spend online shopping during work hours? Are you one of “those” people who will get their entire Christmas list done by October?