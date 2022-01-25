7-Eleven Introduces Subscription Delivery Service

Shutterstock

Do you get Slurpee cravings, but don’t want to leave the house? 7-Eleven has a solution for that!

The convenience store chain recently announced that it would be launching its own subscription delivery service.

For $5.95, subscribers can get hot food, drinks, grocery items, and more delivered to their homes in about 30 minutes.

Called the 7Now Gold Pass, the service will also come without delivery fees!

Is there anything from 7-Eleven that you would want to be delivered? Does this sound like a good deal for a monthly service?