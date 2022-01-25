Texas Woman Arrested After Allegedly Offering A Mother $500,000 To Buy Her Baby In Walmart Checkout Line

Shutterstock

A Texas woman was arrested after an encounter at a Walmart store where she is accused of offering another shopper $500,000 to buy her baby.

According to police, the two women were in the self-checkout line at a Walmart near Houston last week.

49-year-old Rebecca Taylor reportedly commented on how cute the other woman’s baby was and asked how much he would cost to buy.

The mother initially laughed at the comment, but then Taylor allegedly said she had $250,000 in her car to pay for the baby.

Texas woman arrested after allegedly offering mother $500K to buy her baby while in Walmart checkout line #FOX13 https://t.co/MxL8LvGzY9 — FOX 13 Seattle (@fox13seattle) January 25, 2022

As the mother left Walmart, Taylor began screaming at the mom saying she was upping the offer to $500,000 because she wanted the baby and was going to take him.

Taylor was arrested and charged with the sale or purchase of a child, a third-degree felony in Texas.