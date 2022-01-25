General Mills Brings Back Lucky Charms Green Milk Turn Cereal for St. Patrick’s Day 2022

Shutterstock

Lucky Charms is getting ready for St Patrick’s Day.

It is the return of their Limited-edition Lucky Charms Magic Clovers Turn Milk Green cereal.

The cereal features the same frosted oats cereal pieces with a special St. Patrick’s Day-themed marshmallow including magical clover charms that turns your milk green.

You will find the limited edition cereal in stores starting at the end of January.

