Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 3.13.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Brought to you by:

Saturday the 16th

Royal Bliss – Tom Petty Tribute at The Depot 21+

Sunday the 17th

Nicotine Dolls at Soundwell

On sale Thursday at 10am:

Murder with My Husband Podcast- May 30 at The Depot

On sale Friday at 10am:

Wallows – September 6 at America First Field

Nothing but Thieves – October 22 at The Union Event Center

New Found Glory – October 22 at The Depot

ZZ Top & Lynryd Skynrd – September 26 – Utah First

Breaking Benjamin & Staind with Daughtry/Lakeview – October 5 – Utah First

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community:

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration 2024 at Piper Down – Fri-Sun – Link

2024 Reptilian Nation Expo at Mountain America Expo Center Sat and Sun- Link

Utah Grizzlies vs. Norfolk Admirals at Maverik Center – Link

Friday the 15th

The Lil Smokies at The State Room – Link

Be Our Guest: The Disney DJ Night at Metro Music Hall – Link

Journey: Freedom Tour 2024 with Toto at Maverik Center – Link

Utah Jazz vs. Atlanta Hawks at Delta Center – Link

Saturday the 16th

Bored Teachers Comedy Tour at Eccles Theater – Link

The Pour at The State Room – Link

2024 Lucky 13 Half Marathon at Gardner Village – Link

2024 SoJo Gold Rush 5K & Kids Run – Link

2024 St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Siamsa at the Gateway – Link

Sunday the 17th

Pixie & The Partygrass Boys at Urban Lounge – Link

Farmers Markets: