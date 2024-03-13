Homepage Feature 1

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 3.13.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Saturday the 16th

  • Royal Bliss – Tom Petty Tribute at The Depot 21+

Sunday the 17th

  • Nicotine Dolls at Soundwell

 

On sale Thursday at 10am:

  • Murder with My Husband Podcast- May 30 at The Depot

On sale Friday at 10am:

  • Wallows – September 6 at America First Field
  • Nothing but Thieves – October 22 at The Union Event Center
  • New Found Glory – October 22 at The Depot
  • ZZ Top & Lynryd Skynrd – September 26 – Utah First
  • Breaking Benjamin & Staind with Daughtry/Lakeview – October 5 – Utah First

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • St. Patrick’s Day Celebration 2024 at Piper Down – Fri-Sun – Link 
  • 2024 Reptilian Nation Expo at Mountain America Expo Center Sat and Sun- Link 
  • Utah Grizzlies vs. Norfolk Admirals at Maverik Center – Link 

Friday the 15th   

  • The Lil Smokies at The State Room – Link 
  • Be Our Guest: The Disney DJ Night at Metro Music Hall – Link 
  • Journey: Freedom Tour 2024 with Toto at Maverik Center – Link 
  • Utah Jazz vs. Atlanta Hawks at Delta Center – Link 

Saturday the 16th    

  • Bored Teachers Comedy Tour at Eccles Theater – Link 
  • The Pour at The State Room – Link 
  • 2024 Lucky 13 Half Marathon at Gardner Village – Link 
  • 2024 SoJo Gold Rush 5K & Kids Run – Link 
  • 2024 St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Siamsa at the Gateway – Link 

Sunday the 17th

  • Pixie & The Partygrass Boys at Urban Lounge – Link 

Farmers Markets: 

  • 2023-24 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway Sat’s – Nov 11th – April 20thLink 
