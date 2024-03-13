Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 3.13.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Saturday the 16th
- Royal Bliss – Tom Petty Tribute at The Depot 21+
Sunday the 17th
- Nicotine Dolls at Soundwell
On sale Thursday at 10am:
- Murder with My Husband Podcast- May 30 at The Depot
On sale Friday at 10am:
- Wallows – September 6 at America First Field
- Nothing but Thieves – October 22 at The Union Event Center
- New Found Glory – October 22 at The Depot
- ZZ Top & Lynryd Skynrd – September 26 – Utah First
- Breaking Benjamin & Staind with Daughtry/Lakeview – October 5 – Utah First
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- St. Patrick’s Day Celebration 2024 at Piper Down – Fri-Sun – Link
- 2024 Reptilian Nation Expo at Mountain America Expo Center Sat and Sun- Link
- Utah Grizzlies vs. Norfolk Admirals at Maverik Center – Link
Friday the 15th
- The Lil Smokies at The State Room – Link
- Be Our Guest: The Disney DJ Night at Metro Music Hall – Link
- Journey: Freedom Tour 2024 with Toto at Maverik Center – Link
- Utah Jazz vs. Atlanta Hawks at Delta Center – Link
- Bored Teachers Comedy Tour at Eccles Theater – Link
- The Pour at The State Room – Link
- 2024 Lucky 13 Half Marathon at Gardner Village – Link
- 2024 SoJo Gold Rush 5K & Kids Run – Link
- 2024 St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Siamsa at the Gateway – Link
Sunday the 17th
- Pixie & The Partygrass Boys at Urban Lounge – Link
Farmers Markets:
- 2023-24 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway Sat’s – Nov 11th – April 20th – Link