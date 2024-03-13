Boner of the Day for March 13th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: IF YOU NEED PROOF THAT OUR COUNTRY HAS GONE CRAZY…HERE IT IS.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is currently running for president, but has yet to announce a running mate. It is said that Kennedy has been in contact with former wrestler and Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura and NFL player Aaron Rodgers. Kennedy and Rodgers share the same opinions and values over vaccines, COVID, and public health in general. Rodgers has openly said that he will not get vaccinated, nor does he believe in it. Rodgers has supported Kennedy from the beginning and the two even spend time together outside of working.
via DNYUZ
Boner Candidate #2: MORE PROOF OF CRAZY
The Republican public instruction superintendent of North Carolina, Michelle Morrow, has been known to believe in conspiracy theories, is anti-LGBTQIA, and is anti-Muslim. She has gone onto say that LGBTQIA+ people and Pride month are “perverse” and that the United States should ban Islam. One of the biggest things Morrow has said that has got people scratching their heads is Morrow believes that actor Jim Carrey drinks the blood of tortured children to increase his life expectancy.
via Media Matters
Boner Candidate #3: THE GOVERNOR WITH THE BEAUTIFUL SMILE
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem recently posted a video on social media about her new smile and endorsed Smile Texas. “The team here was remarkable and finally gave me a smile that I can be proud of and confident in, and that really is a gift that I think is going to be incredibly special to have,” said Noem. Noem has been wanting to be running mate for Donald Trump in the presidential election, and some say this endorsement is a ploy to be able to do so. Noem has said that she would be Donald Trump’s running mate in a heartbeat if asked.
via Yahoo! News