Radio From Hell Wellness Check for July 23rd, 2024

The Importance of Self-Care

According to the World Health Organization, Self-Care Day is on July 24. This symbolic day was chosen because self-care can be practiced 24 hours a day/7 day a week. Self-care is a conscious act people take to promote and improve their overall health and wellbeing. Often, we view self-care as a luxury and therefore neglect caring for ourselves. When this happens, we find ourselves overtired, burned out, and unable to handle the many ups and downs of life.

Here are a few actions you can take to practice self-care.

Physical Self-Care. How our physical body feels impacts our moods and ability to handle stress. Get adequate sleep. Move your body regularly. Drink plenty of water.

Social Self-Care. Close connections are vital to our well-being. Prioritize time with people who are supportive and uplifting. Practice acts of every-day kindness to feel connected with your community. Pay attention to your own social battery, take breaks when you need to, seek connection when needed.

Mental Self-Care. Keeping our mind active and practicing emotional balance is key to mental well-being. Practice self-compassion and acceptance. Do things that challenge your mind, such as learning new skills or hobbies. Speak to a mental health professional to help you know yourself better.

Emotional Self-Care. Understanding and processing our emotions can lead to greater life satisfaction. Get to know your emotions. Name the feelings you are experiencing. Allow yourself to feel even the uncomfortable emotions. Practicing letting go of and processing your emotions.



Practicing self-care can help to increase our life satisfaction, improve our overall health and increase our energy levels. Take a moment to understand what you need most and create a plan of action. Remember doing one good thing for your health can make a huge impact, so start small and work from there.

https://www.who.int/news-room/events/detail/2024/06/24/default-calendar/self-care-month-2024 https://www.verywellmind.com/self-care-strategies-overall-stress-reduction-3144729 https://positivepsychology.com/self-care-worksheets/?utm_source=ActiveCampaign&utm_medium=email&utm_content=%5BPP%20Round-Up%5D%20Helping%20Yourself%20To%20Help%20Others%3A%20Your%20Practitioner%20s%20Self-Care%20Toolkit%20%28%2B49%20Worksheets%2C%20Tools%20%26%20Tests%29&utm_campaign=%5BPP%20Round-Up%5D%20Practitioner%20Self-Care