Tech Talk with JD for June 23rd, 2024

Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus takes you on a journey into Japanese folklore
  • Shapeshift and upgrade your powers in this metroidvania inspired by Japanese folklore
  • Use your legendary bowstaff to navigate the world and solve puzzles
  • Made by just two guys!
  • Out now on Xbox, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZgrYi4TwDT4

 

No it’s not a comic book, it’s Dungeons of Hinterberg
  • Travel to a city in the Alps where magical dungeons have begun to appear
  • Delve into dungeons, solve puzzles, and battle monsters in this cartoony cel shaded world
  • Out now on PC and Xbox
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W7-3NsH82HA

 

Take your shot in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn
  • Soulslike game where you save humanity by killing the old Gods
  • Use guns and swords and a weird fox to battle monsters large and small
  • Out now on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N0GgGU7u4y8

 

If you only have a few minutes to game, try Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition
  • 150 challenge levels from 13 different NES games
  • Fight a boss in Legend of Zelda or just complete one room in Mario Bros.
  • Set high scores and compete with people from around the world
  • Out now for Nintendo Switch
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GPb3fqG0BwE

 

The wait is finally over for a new EA Sports College Football game
  • The first college football game to be released in 11 years following a NIL lawsuit
  • After agreeing to pay each player represented just $600 each, the game is back
  • Out now on PlayStation and Xbox
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W1QDaXkufCo

 

