Tech Talk with JD for June 23rd, 2024

Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus takes you on a journey into Japanese folklore
- Shapeshift and upgrade your powers in this metroidvania inspired by Japanese folklore
- Use your legendary bowstaff to navigate the world and solve puzzles
- Made by just two guys!
- Out now on Xbox, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZgrYi4TwDT4
No it’s not a comic book, it’s Dungeons of Hinterberg
- Travel to a city in the Alps where magical dungeons have begun to appear
- Delve into dungeons, solve puzzles, and battle monsters in this cartoony cel shaded world
- Out now on PC and Xbox
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W7-3NsH82HA
Take your shot in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn
- Soulslike game where you save humanity by killing the old Gods
- Use guns and swords and a weird fox to battle monsters large and small
- Out now on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N0GgGU7u4y8
If you only have a few minutes to game, try Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition
- 150 challenge levels from 13 different NES games
- Fight a boss in Legend of Zelda or just complete one room in Mario Bros.
- Set high scores and compete with people from around the world
- Out now for Nintendo Switch
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GPb3fqG0BwE
The wait is finally over for a new EA Sports College Football game
- The first college football game to be released in 11 years following a NIL lawsuit
- After agreeing to pay each player represented just $600 each, the game is back
- Out now on PlayStation and Xbox
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W1QDaXkufCo