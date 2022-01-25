Starbucks Releases New Energy Drink

Shutterstock

Starbucks is expanding on its caffeination reach with a brand new energy drink!

Called Baya Energy, this will be the coffee giant’s first foray into making official energy drinks.

The drink will come in three fruit flavors: Raspberry Lime, Mango Guava, and Pineapple Passionfruit.

The drinks are said to be “crafted from caffeine naturally found in coffee fruit as well as antioxidant vitamin C” and are 90 calories a can.

Introducing our new Starbucks BAYA Energy, a refreshing, fruit-flavored boost of feel-good energy crafted from caffeine naturally found in coffee fruit. Available now where groceries are sold. https://t.co/gHEYc9xLJg — Starbucks News (@StarbucksNews) January 25, 2022

Find Baya Energy drinks in grocery stores now and expect to see them at Starbucks locations starting in March.

Would you try a non-coffee energy drink from Starbucks? What do you usually order from Starbucks?