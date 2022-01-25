The Rock Developing Film For One Of ‘The Biggest, Most Bad**s’ Video Game Franchises

Shutterstock

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is working on a video game movie – and promises it’s a big one.

In an interview with Men’s Journal, Johnson said “We’re going to bring one of the biggest, most bad**s games to the screen – one that I’ve played for years”.

While he wouldn’t reveal which game it is, Johnson did say an announcement would happen sometime this year.

Dwayne Johnson says he’s working on a secret video game movie https://t.co/BmtIGyXSwY pic.twitter.com/Hu4woT8KTP — JoBlo.com (@joblocom) January 25, 2022

The Rock is no stranger to video game movies – he starred in the original Doom movie in 2005 and recently had a cameo in Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy.

What game franchise do you think Johnson is talking about?