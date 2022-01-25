The Rock Developing Film For One Of ‘The Biggest, Most Bad**s’ Video Game Franchises

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is working on a video game movie – and promises it’s a big one.
In an interview with Men’s Journal, Johnson said “We’re going to bring one of the biggest, most bad**s games to the screen – one that I’ve played for years”.
While he wouldn’t reveal which game it is, Johnson did say an announcement would happen sometime this year.
Dwayne Johnson says he’s working on a secret video game movie https://t.co/BmtIGyXSwY pic.twitter.com/Hu4woT8KTP
— JoBlo.com (@joblocom) January 25, 2022
The Rock is no stranger to video game movies – he starred in the original Doom movie in 2005 and recently had a cameo in Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy.
What game franchise do you think Johnson is talking about?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.